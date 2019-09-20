International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trudeau says regrets wearing 'unacceptable' blackface makeup

PTI Ottawa
Updated: 20-09-2019 01:00 IST
Trudeau says regrets wearing 'unacceptable' blackface makeup

Image Credit: Twitter(@JustinTrudeau)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday it was "absolutely unacceptable" to have worn blackface makeup at parties decades ago, after damning images of him in costume dogged his re-election bid. "I recognize that it is something absolutely unacceptable to do," Trudeau told a news conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Too many people, he said, live with discrimination "because of the color of their skin or their history or their origins or their language or their religion... and I didn't see that from the layers of privilege that I have. And for that, I am deeply sorry, and I apologize."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Canada
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019