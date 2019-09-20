Trudeau says regrets wearing 'unacceptable' blackface makeup

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday it was "absolutely unacceptable" to have worn blackface makeup at parties decades ago, after damning images of him in costume dogged his re-election bid. "I recognize that it is something absolutely unacceptable to do," Trudeau told a news conference in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Too many people, he said, live with discrimination "because of the color of their skin or their history or their origins or their language or their religion... and I didn't see that from the layers of privilege that I have. And for that, I am deeply sorry, and I apologize."

