U.S., Australia to unveil plan to improve rare earth mineral supply on Friday

U.S. President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are set to release a plan on Friday aimed at securing the supply of rare earth minerals, a senior administration official said Thursday, amid growing concern China could cut off shipments of the prized commodities.

The plan would be unveiled during a state visit by Morrison to the White House, where space cooperation and plastic waste management will also be discussed, the official said.

