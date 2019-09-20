UPDATE 1-U.S. expels two members of Cuba's U.N. delegation, citing 'influence operations'

The Trump administration on Thursday ordered the expulsion from the United States of two members of Cuba's delegation to the United Nations and restricted travel of the remaining mission members to Manhattan, the U.S. State Department said.

"This is due to their attempts to conduct influence operations against the United States," the department said, without elaborating on the accusations against the diplomats. The Cuban government in Havana and the Cuban embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has steadily increased pressure on communist-ruled Cuba since taking office in January 2017, focusing especially on Havana's support for Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro. The expulsions were announced just days before an annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

"The Department of State today notified the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the United States requires the imminent departure of two members of Cuba's Permanent Mission to the United Nations for abusing their privileges of residence," the statement said. "We take any and all attempts against the national security of the United States seriously, and will continue to investigate any additional personnel who may be manipulating their privileges of residence."

