VP Naidu applauds Mongolia’s decision to provide visa-on-arrival service to India

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has called for expanding bilateral ties between India and Mongolia in different sectors including renewable energy, especially solar energy and Information Technology. Shri Naidu also said that Mongolia joining the International Solar Alliance is an important step in expanding the cooperation between the two nations in this field.

Interacting with Mr. Khaltmaagiin Battulga, President of Mongolia at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi today, the Vice President said that the Presidential level visit from Mongolia, happening after almost a decade, was very special to India.

He expressed confidence that the visit would strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations and add new substance and dynamism in the relationship.

Observing that Mongolia and India are not only strategic partners but also spiritual brothers, Shri Naidu welcomed more students, scholars, and monks from Mongolia to spend time in India and pursue Buddhist studies.

The Vice President expressed his happiness at the unveiling of a statue of Lord Buddha installed in the Gandan Monastery in Ulaanbaatar by President Battulga and Prime Minister Modi today and said that the statue is a symbol of a long-standing friendship between the people of India and Mongolia as well as our shared Buddhist heritage.

Stating that 2020 will mark the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia, Shri Naidu lauded the upgradation of India- Mongolia relationship to the level of 'strategic partnership'.

Stating that India was keen to partner with Mongolia in capacity building and offer support to develop infrastructure, the Vice President said that the A.B. Vajpayee Centre for Excellence in IT would provide IT education and employment to the Mongolian youth and called for its early completion.

Observing that the shared belief in democracy, freedom and efficient functioning of democratic institutions for the betterment of common people make India and Mongolia natural friends and partners, the Vice President said that he looked forward to visiting Mongolia to commemorate 65th anniversary of the establishment of India-Mongolia Relations.

Shri Naidu also applauded Mongolia's decision to provide visa-on-arrival service to Indian tourists and businesspersons visiting Mongolia.

The Vice President also held delegation-level talks with the President of Mongolia. Both leaders condemned terrorism and agreed upon the need for a united global response to tackle the menace. Discussions on infrastructure projects, including an oil refinery and railway line were also held.

Shri Kiran Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Member of Parliament, Ms. Vijay Thakur, Secretary (East), MEA and others were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)