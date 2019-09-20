Will take 15 years for USD 5 trillion dream, says Cong leader

It would take at least 15 years for the country to become a USD 5 trillion economy looking at the current low pace of growth, All India Congress Committee secretary Krishna Allavaru said here on Friday. He said joblessness was at a 45-year high and claimed the Narendra Modi government had not been able to resolve touch economic issues despite having a clear majority.

"We would like to ask the government a few questions. Why is joblessness at a 45-year high? This is a government that has enjoyed complete majority for more than five years.

Despite that, it has not been able to deliver jobs," Allavaru stated. "We talk of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy but at a growth rate of 5 per cent, it will take us 15 years to achieve this feat. So PM should stop talking and start delivering," he said..

