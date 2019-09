Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at a campaign stop in Toronto on Friday, said he: * PROMISES TO BAN ALL MILITARY-STYLE ASSAULT RIFLES, INCLUDING AR-15, IF RE-ELECTED

* WOULD WORK TO GIVE MUNICIPALITIES MORE POWER TO RESTRICT OR BAN HANDGUNS * WOULD START A BUY-BACK PROGRAM FOR ALL ASSAULT RIFLES LEGALLY PURCHASED

