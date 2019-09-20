Pakistan Army would not let relations with India improve: Kerala guv

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said on Friday that Army is the only stable institution in Pakistan and it would not let relations with India to improve to maintain its supremacy. "Pakistan is not concerned about Kashmir, but its Army wants to keep the issue alive to maintain its supremacy," Khan said while addressing the Deendayal memorial lecture in Jaipur.

"Army is the only stable institution in Pakistan and it would not let relations with India to improve so that it maintain its supremacy," he said. Khan alleged that Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was being used in the state to make it a "hub of terrorism". He said removing Article 370 would "empower" the people of the state.

According to the governor, the article was a "temporary" provision that he said should have been revoked much earlier. Khan said revoking the special status would neither affect Kashmiris nor their rights.

The government has done its job by revoking the status and now it is "our job to gain the trust of Kashmiris that they are people among us," the governor added.

