Washington, Sep 20 (AFP) US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was not under pressure to strike a trade bargain with China ahead of next year's elections. "I'm not looking for a partial deal. I'm looking for a complete deal," Trump told reporters during a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"I don't think I need it before the election."

