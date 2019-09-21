EC appeals for 'environment-friendly' assembly elections

By Joymala Bagchi For the upcoming Assembly Elections to be held on October 21 in Haryana and Maharashtra, the Election Commission has appealed for environment-friendly polls today at a press conference.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners (EC) Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra addressed the media in presence of Deputy Election Commissioners and officials. The Election Commission has asked parties to bank on eco-friendly products for the polls as it has an environmental cost too.

The Chief Election Commissioner while addressing the press conference today said, "Election campaigns impose an environmental cost upon us. We appeal to political parties to avoid the use of plastic and use only environment-friendly material in their campaigns." The Commission has decided to take the leap after witnessing massive use of plastic products in the previous elections and moreover, the move has also been taken to observe Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

However, the nature of the order is "basically an appeal." While being asked on whether the penalty would be issued to the violators by the Election Commission, Arora stated, "Basically, it will be an appeal. There are existing environmental laws. EC cannot take over the job of the Ministry of Environment, but we will issue an appeal. It will come in the next two-three days in papers also."

Assembly elections are to be held on October 21 in Haryana and Maharashtra with results to be declared on October 24. The EC has announced that it will issue notifications for elections in both states on September 27. The last date for filing in nomination papers will be on October 4 whereas scrutiny and withdrawal will be on October 5 and October 7 respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)