No one will be stranded, UK minister says on Thomas Cook future

Reuters London
Updated: 22-09-2019 15:20 IST
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said the government had contingency plans in case talks to rescue travel company Thomas Cook fail, and sought to reassure holidaymakers that they will not end up stuck overseas.

"We would wait to see and hope that it (Thomas Cook) can continue but in any event, as you would expect, we've got the contingency planning in place to make sure that in any worst-case scenario we can support all those who might otherwise be stranded," Raab told the BBC.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
