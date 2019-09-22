International Development News
Pompeo: Former U.S. Vice President Biden should be investigated if he corruptly meddled in Ukraine probe of son

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 22-09-2019 19:34 IST
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that President Donald Trump's Democratic political rival Joe Biden should be investigated if evidence shows he improperly intervened to protect his son from an investigation in Ukraine. "I do think if Vice President Biden behaved inappropriately, if he was protecting his son and intervened with the Ukrainian leadership in a way that was corrupt. I do think we need to get to the bottom of that," he said on ABC's "This Week."

COUNTRY : United States
