Death of Article 370 means strengthening of India's unity, integrity: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said more than six weeks after the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370, people are still celebrating the move across the country because it unified and strengthened India. "It is more than six weeks that the provisions of Article 370 have been revoked and people are still rejoicing across the country due to the fact that India has now become one. The death of Article 370 means the further strengthening of India's unity and integrity," Madhav said at a meeting here.

Parliament had last month revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. Attacking opposition leaders who had criticised the central government's move, Madhav said it was mostly due to their lack of understanding and knowledge on the Kashmir issue.

"There are mourners also who are complaining about it too. Here too the DMK is criticising the government. The Congress and others too have done the same. It is because they are knowledge-proof. Just like waterproof watches where water cannot enter, the politicians are knowledge-proof in whom knowledge just cannot enter," he said in a light-hearted jibe at the leaders. "DMK chief Stalin had termed it the most anti-democratic stance, this coming from a leader whose party is a family enterprise. Their statements cannot be taken seriously, they do not believe in it," he said attacking DMK. (ANI)

