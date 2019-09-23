Labour government will mobilise finance on scale not seen since post-war reconstruction - McDonnell

A government run by Labour Party will mobilise financial resources on a scale not seen since the reconstruction of Britain after World War Two to achieve a sustainable future, finance policy chief John McDonnell will say on Monday.

In a speech at the party's annual conference in the English seaside resort of Brighton, seen by Reuters, McDonnell will say the Labour party will mobilise finance to "achieve the twin goals of a sustainable future and a better today".

"We won't build that world overnight. And let nobody tell you it will be easy. Or that we won't face enormous resistance. But I believe our time is coming. Time to start work on our historic mission to lay the foundations of that new world."

