UK Labour's McDonnell to set out plans for shorter working week - speech text

Reuters London
Updated: 23-09-2019 16:42 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

A government led by Britain's Labour Party would reduce the average full-time working week to 32 hours within the next decade, its finance policy chief John McDonnell will say on Monday, offering a shorter week with no loss of pay.

In a speech to the party's annual conference in the English seaside resort of Brighton, seen in advance by Reuters, McDonnell will set out a series of measures for a Labour government, which it hopes to form at an election widely expected to come before the end of the year.

In a firmly environmental package, McDonnell also will say a Labour government would also "make whatever reforms are necessary to ensure the finance sector isn't pushing the other way by investing in carbon-intensive sectors".

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
