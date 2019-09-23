Kolkata, Sep 23 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 5.30 pm. CAL9 WB-LD MAMATA Shame on BJP for creating panic over NRC in Bengal: Mamata Kolkata: Accusing the BJP of creating panic over NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed it has led to six deaths in the state.

CAL12 WB-ABVP RALLY ABVP's march to Jadavpur University stopped by police Kolkata: ABVP activists on Monday pelted stones at police officers and tried to break barricades after their protest rally to Jadavpur University here was stopped midway, sources said. CES4 OD-COP-ARREST Cop arrested for hitting commuters with car in drunken state Baripada: A police officer has been arrested for driving his car in an inebriated state and hitting commuters with it, police said on Monday.

CES5 BH-GRANDALLIANCE-MANJHI Ahead of by-elections in Bihar, Grand Alliance appears to be under strain Patna: Even though the Grand Alliance is yet to decide seat allotment for the by-polls on five Assembly segments and Samastipur Lok Sabha constituency, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Jitan Ram Manjhi Monday said they would contest Nathnagar vidhan sabha seat in Bhagalpur under all circumstances. ERG3 OD-WHIP Rohit Pujari appointed BJD deputy chief whip in Odisha Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appointed BJD MLA Rohit Pujari as the government's deputy chief whip in the Assembly, replacing Pranab Balabantray, an official of the CMO's office said.

ERG4 BH-EX-MAOIST-MURDER Former Maoist leader killed Gaya (Bihar): A former Maoist leader has been killed in Bihar's Gaya district, police said on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)