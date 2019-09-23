Punjab bypolls: Cong announces candidates for 4 assembly seats

The Congress on Monday announced candidates for bye-elections to four assembly seats in Punjab, with former state youth Congress chief Raminder Amla to contest from Jalalabad, the constituency earlier represented by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. "Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for candidates of four bye-elections to Punjab," according to a party statement.

Sandeep Singh Sandhu, political secretary to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, has been fielded from Dakha seat, which got vacant after former AAP legislator and noted Supreme Court lawyer H S Phoolka's resignation was accepted by the assembly speaker last month. The ruling party in Punjab announced the name of Indu Bala for Mukerian. The seat fell vacant after the death of her husband and sitting MLA Rajnish Babbi last month.

IAS officer Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal has been named as party nominee from Phagwara reserve seat. Phagwara and Jalalabad seats had fallen vacant after sitting MLAs Som Parkash and Sukhbir Singh Badal were elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur parliamentary segments, respectively, in the 2019 general elections.

