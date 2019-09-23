Delhi govt to sell onions at cheaper rates

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government is procuring onions and will sell them at cheaper prices in fair price shops and mobile vans. Kejriwal said the AAP government will offer relief to consumers troubled by the soaring price of onions.

"The government is buying onions and the sale is expected to begin in 10 days. The price of this onion will be Rs 24 per kg. The government will sell onions through all fair price shops and mobile vans," he said. According to a government official, onions are currently available in Delhi at Rs 60-70 per kg in the retail market.

Retail onion prices rose to Rs 57 per kg in Delhi, Rs 56 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 48 per kg in Kolkata and Rs 34 per kg in Chennai last week. The prices were quoted at Rs 60 per kg in Gurgaon and Jammu during the same period, according to data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry. However, trade data showed retail onion prices skyrocketing to Rs 70-80 per kg towards the end of the last week from Rs 50-60 per kg in the previous week.

PTI SLB DPB

