Deputy election commissioner takes stock of poll arrangements in Haryana

The deputy election commissioner on Monday directed authorities in Haryana to keep a close check on everyday liquor sales to prevent its misuse during assembly elections to be held next month. Sandeep Saxena, while assessing the arrangements being made for the polls, directed state nodal officers to ensure proper coordination among all the departments to conduct the elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

The polls for the 90-seat assembly will be held on October 21. Saxena held a meeting of state nodal officers, including Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Aggarwal through video-conference here, an official statement said.

While giving directions to the nodal officer of the Excise and Taxation Department, Saxena said the officers should keep round-the-clock vigil on liquor factories. He directed the department officials to keep a close check on the details of everyday sale of the wholesale liquor shops and vendors.

Giving directions regarding the illegal cash transactions, Saxena said that if the cash withdrawal limit from bank exceeds Rs 10 lakh, the nodal officers should immediately inform the Income Tax Department. The poll officer said that during the election campaign, many type of items are used to woo voters and therefore the GST department should take strict note of the movement of goods.

He said that checking should also be done at airports, railway stations and bus terminuses. Security agencies should conduct flag marches and keep a close watch on the movement of drugs, cash and other items, he said.

He also asked officials to check paid news "which gets published during the election campaign" and any such incident should immediately be reported to the Commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)