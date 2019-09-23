TRS, Cong begin preparations for Huzurnagar bypoll

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and opposition Congress on Monday began preparations for the Huzurnagar assembly bypoll to be held on October 21. TheTRS has fielded S Saidireddy, who lost the bypoll in the Assembly polls last year, again.

TRS working presidentand state municipal administration minister K T Rama Rao, addressed a meeting in support of TRS on Monday. "On one side, there is Congress which gave only a raw deal to Nalgonda. On the other, there is TRS party which got Telangana (state) and is also the favourite of Telangana people.

Now, a great opportunity has come to Huzurnagar people to take a right decision on which is better," Rama Rao said. The bypoll has been necessitated due to the election of sitting MLA and state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy to the Lok Sabha.

The bypoll is seen as a prestigious battle for Uttam Kumar Reddy to retain the seat held by him. Reddy's wife and formerMLA N Padmavati is expected to be the Congress candidate in Huzurnagar.

Addressing a gathering after admitting local leaders into Congress on Monday, the PCC president asked if the TRS has the right to seek votes "for not implementing its election promises like farmers' loan waiver and financial assistance to unemployed youth." Uttam Kumar Reddy has sought the support of CPI and other parties in the bypoll..

