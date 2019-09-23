UK's Johnson downplays Supreme Court case ahead of ruling

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to downplay the importance of a Supreme Court ruling expected to be delivered on Tuesday on whether he acted unlawfully by suspending parliament for five weeks in the run-up to Brexit. "I think the most important thing on the case before the Supreme Court, let's wait to see what the justices say," Johnson told Sky News in New York, speaking on the sidelines of a United Nations summit on climate change.

"MPs (members of parliament) will have ample opportunity to debate Brexit and to study the deal that I may be lucky enough to do (with the EU)," he said. "They've spent three years talking about Brexit and I think the people of this country aren't convinced parliamentarians want to get Brexit done."

Asked in a separate interview with ITV whether he was nervous about the Supreme Court judgment, Johnson replied: "It takes a lot to make me nervous these days." Earlier, he had declined to say whether he would resign if the court ruled he had acted unlawfully.

