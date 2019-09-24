International Development News
DUP leader Foster says Supreme Court decision "has to be respected"

Reuters London
Updated: 24-09-2019 16:46 IST
The leader of the Northern Ireland party whose 10 members of parliament support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Tuesday said the judgment of the Supreme Court has to be respected. Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster on Twitter said her party "always respected the principle of the separation of powers upon which our constitutional law is founded".

"Therefore the judgement of the Supreme Court has to be respected," she said.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
