Iran rejects statement by UK, France and Germany on Saudi attacks

Iran said on Tuesday that a statement by Britain, France and Germany accusing it of responsibility for attacks on Saudi oil facilities showed that they lacked the will to confront U.S "bullying", the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

"The statement showed that the European parties have no strength or willpower to counter U.S. bullying," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying.

