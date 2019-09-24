'Govt committed to go the extra mile to ensure people feel

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the government is committed to go the extra mile to ensure people feel safe in the country, citing threat from non-state and state sponsored terrorism. The country is facing significant challenges from 'non-state' as well as 'state-sponsored' terrorism, he said, citing the Mumbai terror attack.

"The government is committed to go to the extra mile to ensure that the people of this nation feel safe and contribute their best towards nation-building. The security at land is strongly linked to security at sea," Singh said at an award ceremony in Chennai to present gallantry and meritorious service medals to the Indian Coast Guard personnel.

He said the Mumbai terror attack took place through the sea route, but the government is strongly resolved not to let such incidents occur in the country. Singh presented 61 medals to the Indian Coast Guard officers and other personnel in the ceremony.

He announced that the government has taken steps to enhance the President Tatrakshak Medals & Tatrakshak Medals. The Defence ministry has given its approval for a scroll signed by the President for the PTM & TM awardees and it has now been submitted to the Prime Minister's office, he said.

PTI VIT VIJ APR APR APR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)