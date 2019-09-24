Assembly bypolls: Dissent in Punjab Cong over ticket distribution

A day after the Congress announced candidates for the bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab, dissent emerged in the party with the ticket aspirant from Jalalabad resigning from its primary membership. Jagdeep Kamboj also resigned from the post of the national secretary of the Youth Congress, alleging, "The party has fielded a parachute candidate from Jalalabad. He has no connection with this assembly segment," claimed Kamboj while speaking on the candidature of former state Youth Congress chief Raminder Awla.

Former minister Joginder Singh Mann, who was hoping for the party ticket from Phagwara, too is upset over the denial of the candidature. The party has fielded Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, an IAS officer who resigned from his post on Monday, from Phagwara.

Upset Joginder Singh Mann and some other leaders from Phagwara met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Tuesday. "The CM has asked them to support the party candidate in the upcoming bypolls," said Congress MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, who accompanied them.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar termed the development a "natural reaction", saying they would take the disgruntled leaders along. "Of course some people get disappointed. We will talk to them and take them along. This is a natural reaction. The Congress has so many capable and deserving persons but the ticket goes to only one person. We are in touch with them and will try to address their concerns," Jakhar said.

From Dakha, the ruling party has fielded Sandeep Singh Sandhu, political secretary to the chief minister. For Mukerian, the party announced the candidature of Indu Bala, who is the wife of diseased MLA Rajnish Babbi.

The Congress candidates on Tuesday met the Punjab chief minister. "With the @INCPunjab byelection candidates at my residence today. I am sure that our candidates will win the hearts of people once again and knowing them, will do their best to develop their constituencies & serve the people. I wish them all the best of luck!," Amarinder tweeted.

The bypolls to the four assembly seats-Phagwara, Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian-will be held on October 21.

