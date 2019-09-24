Punjab Chief Electoral Officer meets representatives of political parties

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju here on Tuesday met representatives of different political parties regarding the upcoming assembly bypolls in the state. They were informed about various aspects of the election process, including the model code of conduct.

The parties were told that the expenditure limit for each candidate was fixed at Rs 28 lakh. The CEO asked all political parties not to use single-use plastic for electioneering and encouraged them to use eco-friendly material.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, seeking adequate measures to ensure a free and fair elections. The party sought the deployment of central forces besides setting up of a central control room, which may act as a link between the electorate and the state election officer to report any violation of the model code of conduct.

An official spokesperson of the Chief Electoral Office informed that no candidate filed nomination papers on Tuesday. The bypolls to the Phagwara, Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian assembly segments will be held on October 21.

