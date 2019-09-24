International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Iran's Rouhani says open to discuss small changes to 2015 deal if sanctions lifted

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 24-09-2019 20:48 IST
Iran's Rouhani says open to discuss small changes to 2015 deal if sanctions lifted

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday he was open to discuss small changes, additions or amendments to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers if the United States lifted sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

"I will be open to discuss small changes, additions or amendments to nuclear deal if sanctions were taken away," Rouhani told media in New York.

U.S. President Donald Trump exited the deal last year and reimposed and toughened sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the pact in return for curbing its nuclear program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019