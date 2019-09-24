BJP govt in UP has no control over crime: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying there had been a rise in criminal incidents and the Yogi Adityanath dispensation was unable to rein in crime. She also slammed the state government over crimes against women, alleging that incidents of rape are also on the rise.

The Congress general secretary also posted a media report on Twitter which claimed that in the last 22 days there have been 12 shooting incidents and four killings in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. "You try to match the claims and reality of the Uttar Pradesh BJP government. Every day the BJP government is going around beating drums about making the state crime-free, whereas the truth is 12 shootings, 4 killings in 22 days. Atrocities on women," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The state government has no control over crime, she said. In another tweet in Hindi, she alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is unable to prevent crimes against women, girls and students.

"Everyday heinous crimes like rape are increasing and on top of that the police misbehaves with the person filing the case. Condemnable," she said and tagged a media report on alleged rape of a Dalit girl in Kaushambi.

