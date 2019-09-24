International Development News
Biden to say Congress should impeach Trump if he does not comply with it

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 24-09-2019 22:27 IST
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will call on U.S. President Donald Trump to comply with congressional requests for information on Ukraine and other matters, and say later on Tuesday that Congress should impeach him if he does not comply, a spokesman said.

The former U.S. vice president is set to deliver a statement on Tuesday afternoon about a report from the intelligence inspector general on a whistleblower who supposedly raised concerns about Trump.

COUNTRY : United States
