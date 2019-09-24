British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was cautiously optimistic but still cautious about reaching a Brexit deal as he met his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Varadkar said he was keen for Britain to leave the European Union in an orderly fashion.

"We remain cautiously optimistic, but still cautious," Johnson told reporters as the pair began their meeting.

