Labour will not support election until no-deal Brexit ruled out

Reuters London
Updated: 24-09-2019 22:47 IST
Britain's opposition Labour Party will not support a general election until it is certain Prime Minister Boris Johnson will comply with a law requiring him to seek a delay to Brexit, a party spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said Labour was in contact with other opposition parties about how best to co-operate when parliament sits on Wednesday. A spokeswoman also ruled out agreeing to put parliament into recess until the delay had been requested.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
