Pakistan's Khan says mediating with Iran after Trump asked him to help

Reuters New York
Updated: 25-09-2019 01:04 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday U.S. President Donald Trump asked him to help defuse tensions with Iran and that he immediately went to speak with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday.

"I can't say anything right now more than this, except that we are trying and mediating," Khan told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

COUNTRY : United States
