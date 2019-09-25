REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced Iran’s “bloodlust” and called on other nations to join the United States to apply pressure on Iran after attacks on Saudi oil facilities, but said there is a path to peace. U.S.

USA-BIOFUELS-EPA-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: U.S. EPA granted full biofuel waivers to refineries despite Energy Dept advice - memo

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted some refineries full waivers from the nation’s biofuels regulation for the 2018 compliance year, even though the Department of Energy had recommended partial exemptions for those facilities, according to an EPA memo seen by Reuters. AUTOS-LABOR-POLITICS/

UAW-GM picket lines become 2020 U.S. presidential campaign battleground DETROIT/WASHINGTON - Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is scheduled to join United Auto Workers members on a picket line in Detroit on Wednesday, underscoring the extent to which the longest auto worker strike in nearly 30 years has become a political event.

BUSINESS WEWORK-NEUMANN/

WeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann agreed on Tuesday to resign as chief executive and give up majority voting control, after SoftBank Group Corp and other shareholders turned on him over a plunge in the U.S. office-sharing start-up’s estimated valuation.

UN-ASSEMBLY-TRUMP-CHINA Trumps' China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'

UNITED NATIONS - U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a stinging rebuke to China’s trade practices on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he would not accept a “bad deal” in U.S.-China trade negotiations. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-JOKER/ 'Joker' raises concern for U.S. movie theater massacre families

LOS ANGELES - Families involved in a 2012 movie theater mass shooting in Colorado have asked the studio behind “Joker” to help lobby for gun reform, expressing concern about the film’s portrait of a mental breakdown that leads to violence. FASHION-PARIS-DIOR/

Dior's transient garden sets the mood for Paris Fashion Week PARIS - Christian Dior presented a wardrobe fit for glamorous eco-warriors in Paris on Tuesday, as models showed off looks dotted in wild flowers on a catwalk lined with trees set to be replanted around the city.

SPORTS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-ENG-USA-PREVIEW/

England face major challenge from battle-hardened U.S., warns Jones KOBE - England coach Eddie Jones expects the United States to play with huge self-belief and confidence when the teams clash in the Rugby World Cup on Thursday.

CYCLING-WORLD/ American Dygert crushes Dutch duo to win time trial gold

HARROGATE, England - American Chloe Dygert obliterated her rivals with a stunning demonstration of power to win the women’s time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in rainswept Yorkshire on Tuesday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/REPUBLICANS (PIX) (TV)

Trump's Republican challengers to debate in New York Business Insider will host a debate on Sept. 24 in New York City featuring Republican candidates Joe Walsh and Bill Weld who have announced presidential primary challenges to President Donald Trump. Trump has not responded to the debate invite, and Mark Sanford has declined to participate.

24 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT CHINA-USA/ (TV)

As trade war festers, China's top diplomat Wang Yi addresses U.S. relationship China's top diplomat, Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi, delivers policy address on the U.S.-China relationship, a speech which may give important indicators as to the direction of a damaging trade war with the United States as well as a growing security rivalry in Asia and elsewhere.

24 Sep 19:50 ET / 23:50 GMT CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/TIMELINE (TV) (GRAPHIC)

TIMELINE-China's history ahead of 70th anniversary of founding of PRC Timeline of China's path of reform and opening ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. For text, this will be accompanied by am Explainer story that looks back at the history of October 1 and answers questions explaining what this anniversary is all about.

25 Sep 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT INDIA-ENVIRONMENT/WATER (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

WIDER IMAGE -Kids take long, risky train ride for water in western India Young children ride a train 14 km with two plastic pitchers from their village in western India to fetch water for their families. These children come from some of the poorest families in the hamlet of Mukundwadi in the western state of Maharashtra and began their ardous routine five months ago after the village suffered a second consecutive drought.

25 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER (TV)

U.S. House votes on whistleblower complaint resolution U.S. House of Representatives votes on resolution making clear Congress's disapproval of Trump administration's effort to block release of complaint by member of intelligence community who reportedly voiced concern over alleged effort by President Donald Trump to enlist Ukraine to smear political opponent.

Sep 25 BRITAIN-EU/JOHNSON

British PM Johnson due to arrive back in the UK British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to arrive back in the United Kingdom.

Sep 25 CANADA-ELECTION/SINGH

Canada's Singh, with pitch-perfect response to Trudeau blackface scandal, may revive party Canada's Jagmeet Singh, facing a rout of his left-wing New Democrats in next month's election, may have revived his party's fortunes with his pitch-perfect response to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's blackface picture.

Sep 25 QUAKE-PAKISTAN/ (PIX)

Pakistan earthquake victims assess damage Residents of Pakistani Kashmir assess the damage from a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that leveled homes and ruptured roads, killing nearly two dozen people.

Sep 25 CHINA-ANNIVERSARY/EXPLAINER (PIX)

EXPLAINER-What's China's 70th National Day anniversary about? What is the 70th anniversary is about, and what will happen on the day? What key events are expected to follow in the weeks afterwards?

Sep 25 VENEZUELA-POLITICS/UN-EUROPE

European, Latin American countries meet on sidelines of U.N. to discuss Venezuela crisis Representatives of two international coalitions concerned about the crisis in Venezuela -- the Lima Group of Latin American countries and the International Contact Group of mostly European countries -- meets on the sidelines of the United Nations, as Venezuela's opposition seeks to pressure countries to implement more sanctions and take more action to force Maduro out of office.

Sep 25 CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN-COLOMBIA

Interview with Colombia's energy minister We'll interview Colombia's energy minister during her visit to New York about renewable energy, fracking and the country's coming oil round.

Sep 25 LIBERIA-HEALTH/ (TV)

Liberian hospital patients turned away as medical strike bites Thousands of medical staff are on strike in Liberia over pay, emptying some of the nation's largest public hospitals and leaving many patients without care.

Sep 25 BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

UK parliament to sit after supreme court rule PM Johnson acted unlawfully The British parliament will sit on Wednesday after the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully by suspending the legislature.

Sep 25 VENEZUELA-POLITICS/UN-TRUMP

Trump attends meeting about Venezuela crisis on the sidelines of the U.N. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend a meeting about the crisis in Venezuela on the sidelines of the United Nations gathering in New York, where he is expected to reaffirm his support for opposition leader Juan Guaido and comment on U.S. efforts to provide humanitarian aid.

Sep 25 UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV)

Iranian president responds to Trump and allies in UN address Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani is likely to sell his plan to safeguard regional security in the Gulf in his address to the U.N. General Assembly as tensions spike after attacks on Saudi oil sites, which Washington, EU countries and the Kingdom blame on Tehran.

Sep 25 SWISS-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber faces re-election vote in parliament Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber faces a re-election vote after a Swiss parliamentary panel recommended not giving him another term. Lauber has been swept up in disciplinary proceedings for holding undocumented meetings with FIFA President Gianni Infantino as Lauber's office investigated corruption in world soccer

25 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Forty-four protesters charged with rioting to appear in court in Hong Kong Forty-four protesters who have been charged with rioting over their actions during a major protest on July 28 are to stand trial at the Eastern Magistrates' Court. Protesters are expected to gather outside court to show support.

25 Sep 02:30 ET / 06:30 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/OCEAN (PIX) (TV)

IPCC launches Special Report on Ocean and Cryosphere The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) releases its Special "Report on the Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate Context", assessing the physical processes and impacts of climate change on ocean, coastal, polar and mountain ecosystems.

25 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT AUSTRIA-ELECTION/KURZ (PIX) (TV)

Profile of Austrian conservative Kurz, on the brink of a return to power Austrian conservative Sebastian Kurz stole the far right's lunch two years ago with a hard-line immigration policy, then formed a coalition with them only to ditch them after a video sting scandal. And he is set to lead the country again at just 33.

25 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA (PIX) (TV)

Pompeo speaks to group that advocates tough policy on Iran With policy toward Iran tested by the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at United Against Nuclear Iran conference, a group that favors tough pressure on Iran to force it to give up its nuclear ambitions.

25 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT IRAN-NUCLEAR/UN

Remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal to meet Remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal to meet. Press stakeout likely to follow after Washington and European partners blamed Iran for the attacks on Saudi oil facilities and British PM Boris Johnson said it was time to move on to a new deal.

25 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Brazil Senate committee confirmation of new prosecutor general The Brazilian Senate's constitutional and judiciary affairs committee is expected to confirm President Bolsonaro's pick for top prosecutor PGR, Augusto Aras.

25 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/VANCE

Court hearing over Trump's lawsuit to block Manhattan DA's tax return probe Oral argument is scheduled on President Donald Trump's motion to block a subpoena issued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance seeking Trump's tax returns from his longtime accounting firm, Mazars. The case is before U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan.

25 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ASIA-ECONOMY/ADB ADB releases updated forecasts for developing Asia

The Asian Development Bank releases an updated outlook on the prospects for Asia this year and the next. 25 Sep 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

NINTENDO-SUPERMARIO/ (TV) (GRAPHIC) Mario Kart Tour launch

The long-awaited new Nintendo game, Mario Kart Tour is launched, bringing one of the Japanese gamemaker’s most popular franchises to mobile systems. Sep 25

VOLKSWAGEN-RWANDA/ (PIX) (TV) Facing roadblocks in Africa, VW gambles on a new business: ride-hailing

When Volkswagen's Africa boss Thomas Schaefer set out to conquer the continent, he quickly realised he needed more than a flashy new product. He needed a new business model. So he's placing a $50 million bet on a new business built around mobility solutions like ride-hailing and car-sharing. And VW is using Rwanda – a tiny central African nation with a growing reputation for innovation – as its laboratory. Sep 25

LITHUANIA-GDP/FORECAST Lithuanian central bank announces GDP forecasts

Lithuanian central bank announces updated GDP forecasts. 25 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

KENYA-BANKING/LAWMAKING Kenyan lawmakers discuss keeping commercial interest rate caps

Last week, a Kenyan parliamentary committee blocked the finance ministry's move to scrap a cap on commercial lending rates imposed by lawmakers in 2016. Lawmakers are due to vote on this, along other measure as part of the 2019/20 (July-June) fiscal budget. 25 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS Chicago Fed's Evans speaks on policy in Lake Forest, Ill.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans, who has been supportive of interest-rate cuts to boost inflation, speaks at a Lake Forest-Lake Bluff Rotary Club breakfast about the economy and policy. 25 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/GEORGE Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George testifies before Senate Banking Committee

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George testifies before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on "Facilitating Faster Payments in the U.S.," in Washington. 25 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD (PIX) Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard testifies before House Financial Services Committee

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard testifies on "Financial Stability" before the House Financial Services Committee, in Washington. 25 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/SAFRICA (PIX) (TV)

Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit archbishop Desmond Tutu Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, on their first overseas tour since the birth of their first child, are to meet South Africa's anti-apartheid cleric Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Prince Harry will later depart for Botswana, whilst Meghan continues visit in South Africa with two solo engagements.

Sep 25 SWEDEN-AWARD/RIGHT LIVELIHOOD (TV)

Winners of 2019 Right Livelihood Award are announced This year's winners of Sweden's Right Livelihood Award, often referred to as the 'Alternative Nobel Prize', are announced.

25 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT MUSIC-JEFF CHANG/ (TV)

Veteran mandopop star sets sights on new challenges Taiwanese singer Jeff Chang talks about his 30-year career, writing new music with Tim Rice and a Swedish team and bringing his show to London's Royal Albert Hall.

25 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRAEL-ANIMALS/TURTLES (PIX) (TV) Endangered green turtles mate in captivity to save the species

Israeli researchers off the coast of the Mediterranean breed endangered green sea turtles in captivity in unique conservation facility aimed at rehabilitating the species. Sep 25

