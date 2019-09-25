Vijayan, Palaniswami meet over interstate river water issues

A meeting is underway between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Trivandrum over interstate river water issues. Details regarding their meeting are currently awaited.

Recently, as many as 113 people lost their lives in the floods that had crippled the state of Kerala. Soon after the state was hit by the floods, Chief Minister Vijayan had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to the deluge. It may be noted, that Lok Sabha in July passed a bill that proposes to set up an Inter-State River Water Disputes Tribunal to resolve water disputes in a time-bound manner with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat saying that there was a need to focus on water management due to declining per capita availability of water in the country. (ANI)

