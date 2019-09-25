BJP-RSS want judiciary to be dependent on them: D Raja

CPI general secretary D Raja on Wednesday accused the government of interfering in judicial appointments, and alleged that the BJP and the RSS want the judiciary to be dependent on them. He said the BJP can be fought only on economic issues and that the Left parties will hold a massive rally against the government over the poor economic situation in October.

"The judiciary should be independent. But the RSS and BJP want the judiciary to be dependent on them. The government is undermining institutions like the judiciary and even the parliament," he said at a press conference after the two-day national executive meeting of the party. Raja further alleged that the BJP government was highlighting issues which only work toward dividing the country.

"RSS is trying to impose a monolithic Hindu agenda, They are raking up all controversial issues. The party also demands restoration of all democratic rights to the people of Kashmir and immediate release of all detained political leaders and other people," he said. Claiming that the government was planning to extend the NRC from Assam to all other states, he said his party would oppose it.

"Already the chief ministers of Haryana, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh have hinted using Assam's experience to start the NRC process in their respective states," he said. Stating that mob lynching has become the "new normal", Raja said that while certain states have already made laws in this regard, lynching continues unabated.

He also said that in the coming Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, the CPI will try to defeat the BJP and its allies with the help of left, democratic and secular forces.

