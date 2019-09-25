Strong foundations must be laid to provide technical skills to youth: VP Naidu

The Vice President of India Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today said that skilling of youth should become a national movement and urged all stakeholders to participate in a mission- mode to accomplish this objective.

Speaking at the National Institute of Personnel Management Personnel (NIPM) 2019 conference on 'India's Changing Paradigm: Skills and Entrepreneurship for Global Competitiveness' in Bengaluru today, he pointed out that automation and artificial intelligence would greatly influence the requirements of the industry.

He said that while fundamental skills, like literacy, a basic understanding of computer, internet, and communication skills were extremely relevant, it was equally important to anticipate the innovation and breakthrough processes required for the future and ensure the availability of high-quality workforce to meet the demands of different sectors.

Calling for a paradigm shift in the way people perceive skilling and entrepreneurship, he said a renewed focus on aspects such as 'scale' 'speed' and 'quality' was needed to make India competitive in the skill and entrepreneurship arena.

Urging educational institutions and academicians to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship right from school age, Shri Naidu said: "empower the youth to become job creators rather than becoming job seekers".

Stressing the need to eliminating digital and gender gaps and inequalities in knowledge acquisition, the Vice President said that strong foundations must be laid to provide vocational and technical skills to rural youth. There is a need to have a good mix of formal education, off-the-job, and on-the-job training.

Stating that nearly 54 percent of the Indian population was under 25 years and 65 percent of population below 35 years, the Vice President called for steps to encourage them to learn new technology and adapt to the changing technological requirements.

"Skill does not mean only knowing a task or performing a certain activity with precision. It is the willingness and readiness of the person to learn new things," he added.

Shri Naidu has said that creating a workforce with appropriate skilling was important to reduce unemployment, raise incomes, and improve standards of living. "It not only guarantees employment but also helps in the socio-economic development of people, especially women," he added.

Calling for active participation of Industry, educational institutions, and vocational training centers to realize the huge potential offered by various programs like Start-Up, The Vice President asked the business leaders and HR leaders to mine talents as skilling assumed greater importance than ever before in the 21st-century technology-dependent job market.

Shri Naidu also suggested revamping the education system in a holistic manner from the primary school level to higher education with a greater focus on academia-industry interaction and enhancing the component of vocational training are crucial for creating a skilled workforce.

(With Inputs from PIB)