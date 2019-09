The Aam Aadmi Party has said it is expanding its online presence through mobile applications like Likee to connect with the youth. AAP's IT and social media head Ankit Lal said the party aims to reach out to the youth through such applications.

Mobile apps like Likee are being utilised to expand the party's reach, he said. Likee is a global short video creation platform.

