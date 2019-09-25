Cong's Sewa Dal to hold 'padyatra' on Oct 2 at Sewagram

The Maharashtra unit of the Sewa Dal, the frontal organisation of the Congress, will hold a 'padyatra' (foot march) on October 2 at Sewagram in Wardha district to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In a statement issued here, the state unit of the Congress said that AICC general secretaries Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, former state chief minister Ashok Chavan and prominent leaders and office-bearers of the party will take part in the event.

The padyatra will start at 10 am from Bapu Kutir and end at Hutatma Smarak, it said. After the event, the executive meeting of the Sewa Dal will be held, the release added.

Although there are reports that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to participate in the padyatra, the state unit of the party said that it has no official information about it..

