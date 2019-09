British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not call a fresh parliamentary vote on holding a general election because the government would expect to lose it, the political editor of the Sun newspaper said on Wednesday.

"The thinking is since defeat is certain, don't bother," Tom Newton Dunn said on Twitter.

Also Read: Boris Johnson heads to UN, urging world to see beyond Brexit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)