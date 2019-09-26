Kovind to be presented flowers wrapped without plastic in paper

Amid campaign against single-use plastic in the country, President Ram Nath Kovind will be welcomed with flowers wrapped in paper, when he will arrive at the city airport on September 28, an official statement said on Thursday. Kovind will be coming here for a three-day visit to Jharkhand.

"The president will be welcomed with flowers at the Birsa Munda Airport on his arrival in Ranchi. The flowers will be covered with paper instead of plastic," the official release said. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called to put an end to single-use plastic.

Modi had on two occasions -- on Independence Day and during the 14th conference of parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) hosted by India -- said it was time to say "goodbye" to single-use plastic urging people to attempt curbing its use from October 2, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The President will reach Ranchi from Bhubaneswar on Saturday and will stay at Raj Bhavan.

On Sunday, he will go to Gumla to attend a programme of 'Vikas Bharti', an NGO, and after the function, he will visit Deoghar to offer prayer at the Baidyanath temple. Kovind will attend the convocation ceremony of Ranchi University on September 30 and return to New Delhi on the same day, the release added.

