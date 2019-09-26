Differences come to fore as Cong finalises candidates for

As the Congress prepares to finalise its list of candidates for October 21 by-polls to 15 assembly segments in Karnataka, the party seems to be a divided house with differences cropping up between some senior leaders at a meeting held on Thursday, sources said. At a meeting of state Congress' election committee attended by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, some senior leaders have expressed their displeasure about state leadership's "unilateral style of functioning" and over accountability not being fixed for party's debacle in polls.

According to a top party functionary, KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and CLP leader Siddaramaiah were in direct line of fire, at the meeting, fromB K Hariprasad and K H Muniyappa, who took exception to not being consulted during candidates selection process, and being called after names were "mostly finalised". Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Venugopalsaid, "we have discussed things, we are almost in the processof finalising candidates for bypolls, within one or two days we will declare the candidates..." He said, "we had long discussion on each and everyseat, we will keep things that were discussed in mind and wewill have further consultation with our leaders, local leaders and we will announce it from AICC." By-elections to constituencies represented by 15 out of 17 disqualified former Congress-JD(S) legislators will be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

State Congress Chief Rao said, "We will finalise list of candidates by tomorrow evening or day after morning. We have candidates in all the constituencies, there iscompetition in most constituencies for the ticket and in some places there are single name strong candidates." Indicating that the party was also keenly watching developments in the Supreme Court, where 17 Congress-JD(S)disqualified MLAs have challenged their disqualification, he said, "once the Supreme Court order is out, we will look into things and announce the decisions." BJP that came to power with the help of 17 candidates, as their resignation and absence during the trust vote lead to the collapse of H D Kumaraswamy lead coalition government, is likely to give most of them the ticket.

Among the 15 constituencies going for polls, 12 were represented by Congress and three by JD(S). Responding to a query on differences andarguments at the meeting, Rao said, there is no confusion inthe Congress and false information is being spread with anintention to create confusion, while "actually the confusionwas more in the BJP".

"Discussions have happened, if you don't allow discussions to happen what we have to do sitting inside? Whenwe meet we discuss on issues, share opinions, express divergent views," he said. Under direct attack for not taking action against those within the party allegedly responsible for the defeat of Congress candidates like K H Muniyappa in Lok Sabha polls, Raoduring the meeting even offered to resign, as he also questioned the role of those who were making charges against him in organising the party.

However, terming reports about his resignation among other things as "speculations", Rao said, "when we discuss, different opinions come in, there may be differences some time, but we see what is in the interest of the party and takedecisions." Muniyappa even accused Siddaramaiah of "sheltering" Congress leaders in Kolar, who worked against him in Lok Sabhapolls resulting in his defeat, according to sources, whichled to an argument between the two at the meeting. Rejecting reports of rift within the party leadership, Venugopal too said, "how can you say that? every body is right now very much concerned about the future of the party." "We are facing a difficult period, the BJP is indulging in vendetta against Congress leaders and their governance is very bad.

You are seeing what is happening Karnataka in the last two months. Every Congress man is united to defeat BJP," headded. Recently, another senior Congress leader GParameshwara had pitched strongly for a "collective leadership" in the party and said it was not possible to buildit keeping him away, amid reports of differences within the state leadership.

Interestingly, Parameshwara was absent from Thursday's meeting. However, clarifying about Parameshwara's absence from the meeting, Venugopal said, he has some other meeting, and had informed him about it.

"Don't try to make it an issue, Parameshwara came tome and discussesd with me. He has said that he was ready to do whatever party asks him. He has given me that assurance," he said..

