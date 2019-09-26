International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Sri Lanka PM’s party nominates Premadasa as its presidential candidate

Reuters Colombo
Updated: 26-09-2019 16:54 IST
Sri Lanka PM’s party nominates Premadasa as its presidential candidate

Image Credit: Flickr

Sri Lanka's housing minister and deputy leader of the ruling United National Party (UNP) Sajith Premadasa will run as its candidate in the Nov. 16 presidential poll, the party said on Wednesday, in a move seen as attempting to win over the island nation's influential Buddhist-majority vote.

Premadasa, 52, son of former president Ranasinghe Premadasa who was assassinated by a Tamil Tiger rebel suicide bomber in 1993, is popular among the rural poor and is seen as a formidable candidate against opposition candidate, wartime defense chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Sri Lanka
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019