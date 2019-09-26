Following are the foreign highlights at 1730 hours

FGN41 UK-JOHNSON Boris Johnson demands election as UK Parliament scenes get chaotic

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson challenged Opposition parties to table a no-confidence motion in his government to trigger a general election, amid chaotic scenes in the House of Commons after a historic Supreme Court verdict over-ruling his earlier suspension of Parliament. By Aditi Khanna

FGN36 JAISHANKAR-PAK-LD TERROR Pak uses terrorism as legitimate tool of statecraft : Jaishankar

New York: Hitting out at Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India cannot talk to a very challenging neighbour that conducts terrorism as a "legitimate tool of statecraft" to put pressure on New Delhi to come to the negotiating table.

FGN34 MODI-ARDERN-TERRORISM Modi, Ardern condemn Pulwama, Christchurch attacks as India, NZ join hands to fight terrorism

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern strongly condemned the Pulwama and the Christchurch terror attacks as they met here and extended support to each other to fight terrorism.

FGN24 US-JAISHANKAR-KASHMIR Kashmir was in 'mess' before Aug 5: Jaishankar

New York: Kashmir was in a "mess" before August 5, the day when India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, asserting that the decision was taken to "try something very different" to change the economic and social landscape in the region. By Yoshita Singh

FGN21 PM-LD BILATERALS PM Modi holds bilateral meetings with several leaders

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held key bilateral discussions with several world leaders, including with his counterparts from Armenia and New Zealand, on issues ranging from cooperation in terrorism, defence, support for India's candidature for a permanent UN Security Council seat and cyber security. By Yoshita Singh

FGN15 PM-INDIA-2NDLD CARICOM PM Modi announces USD 14 mn grant, USD 150 mn Line of Credit to Caricom

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a USD 14-million grant for community development projects in a grouping of Caribbean nations and another USD 150 million Line of Credit for solar, renewable energy and climate-change related works as he hosted the first ever India-Caricom leaders' summit here. By Yoshita Singh

FGN14 UN-INDIA-TERRORISM Anti-terrorism fight should take strong steps against states providing havens to terrorists: India

United Nations: In an apparent reference to Pakistan, India has asserted that the global fight against terrorism should identify, hold accountable and take strong measures against states that finance and provide sanctuary to terrorists. By Yoshita Singh

FGN11 US-TRUMP-3RDLD KASHMIR Trump says offered to help India, Pakistan with arbitration, mediation on Kashmir

New York: US President Donald Trump said he discussed Kashmir with the top leadership of India and Pakistan during his meetings with them and offered to help with "arbitration or mediation" on the issue to the two nuclear-armed neighbours, who have to "work it out". By Yoshita Singh

