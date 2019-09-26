AIADMK to support AINRC candidate in Pondy bypoll

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Thursday extended support to the All India NR Congress (AINRC) candidate in the October 21 assembly bypoll to the Kamaraj Nagar segment in neighbouring Puducherry. AINRC chief N Rangasamy called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam at the AIADMK headquarters here and sought their support, a party release said.

Panneerselvam is AIADMK coordinator while Palaniswami is the joint coordinator. The bypoll was necessitated after V Vaithilingam of the Congress, who represented Kamaraj Nagar, resigned after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Union Territory..

