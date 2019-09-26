International Development News
AIMIM declares Iqbal Ahmed Khan Pasha as candidate from Jalna

PTI Jalna
Updated: 26-09-2019 19:05 IST
The All India Majlis-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Thursday announced that Iqbal Ahmed Khan Pasha would be its candidate for Jalna Assembly seat in central Maharashtra. The state will be going to the polls on October 21.

AIMIM MP and state unit president Imtiaz Jaleel announced Pasha's candidature through a press note here. Pasha, who was state NCP general secretary, quit the Sharad Pawar-led party recently.

Jalna constituency has a large number of Muslim as well as Dalit voters. State minister and Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar is the sitting MLA from Jalna..

COUNTRY : India
