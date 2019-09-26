Pala bypoll result to be declared Friday

The result of the September 23 byelection to Pala assembly constituency in Kerala will be declared on Friday with the outcome expected to be a litmus test for the ruling CPIM-led LDF after its rout in the Lok Sabha polls. The bypoll is also seen as an acid test for opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP-headed NDA as a victorywould give a boost to the three major combines prospects in the by-elections to five more assembly constituencies scheduled for October 21.

Officials said counting of votes would begin at 8 am on Friday and the result was expected around noon. The by-election was necessitated by the death of former finance minister and Kerala Congress (M) supremo K M Mani, who had held the constituency for more than five decades.

Around 72 per cent of the 1.79 lakh voters have exercised their franchise in the by-election in which 13 candidates were in the fray. In the 2016 elections, 77 per cent polling was recorded when Mani won by a margin of 4,703 votes against his rival Mani C Kappen of NCP.

The LDF has fielded Kappen as its candidate again while the UDF nominated Jose Tom Pulikkunnel of Kerala Congress. BJP's Kottayam district president N Hari fought as the NDA candidate in the bypoll. PTI COR TGB VS VS.

