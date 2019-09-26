International Development News
Development News Edition
Pala bypoll result to be declared Friday

PTI Kochi
Updated: 26-09-2019 19:21 IST
The result of the September 23 byelection to Pala assembly constituency in Kerala will be declared on Friday with the outcome expected to be a litmus test for the ruling CPIM-led LDF after its rout in the Lok Sabha polls. The bypoll is also seen as an acid test for opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP-headed NDA as a victorywould give a boost to the three major combines prospects in the by-elections to five more assembly constituencies scheduled for October 21.

Officials said counting of votes would begin at 8 am on Friday and the result was expected around noon. The by-election was necessitated by the death of former finance minister and Kerala Congress (M) supremo K M Mani, who had held the constituency for more than five decades.

Around 72 per cent of the 1.79 lakh voters have exercised their franchise in the by-election in which 13 candidates were in the fray. In the 2016 elections, 77 per cent polling was recorded when Mani won by a margin of 4,703 votes against his rival Mani C Kappen of NCP.

The LDF has fielded Kappen as its candidate again while the UDF nominated Jose Tom Pulikkunnel of Kerala Congress. BJP's Kottayam district president N Hari fought as the NDA candidate in the bypoll. PTI COR TGB VS VS.

COUNTRY : India
