T'gana: Cong nominee files nomination in Huzurnagar bypoll

Congress nominee N Padmavathi Reddy on Thursday filed her nomination in the bypoll for Huzurnagar assembly constituency. Padmavathi Reddy, the wife of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, is a former MLA.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the resignation of Uttam Kumar Reddy following his election to Lok Sabha. The ruling TRS has fielded S Saidi Reddy who lost to Uttam Kumar Reddy in the Assembly polls held in December last year.

Both the TRS and Congress have launched their campaign for the by-poll to be held on October 21. BJP and other parties are yet to announce their candidates.

