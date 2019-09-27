International Development News
Updated: 27-09-2019 14:26 IST
Egypt's Sisi says protests 'no reason for concern'

Cairo, Sep 27 (AFP) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Friday there was no cause for concern over protests against his rule that are planned for later in the day.

"There are no reasons for concern. Egypt is a strong country thanks to Egyptians," he told reporters with a smile, shortly after his return from the UN General Assembly in New York.

Rare protests against Sisi's rule erupted last week in Cairo and other major cities, prompting a crackdown that has seen nearly 2,000 arrests, according to Human Rights Watch. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Egypt
