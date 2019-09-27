International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

French MPs approve IVF for lesbians, single women

PTI Paris
Updated: 27-09-2019 17:30 IST
French MPs approve IVF for lesbians, single women

Image Credit: Flickr

France's lower house of parliament approved Friday a draft law to allow lesbian and single women to conceive children using donor sperm, a move that has already set the stage for street protests next month. For now, only heterosexual couples have the right to use medically-assisted reproduction methods such as in vitro fertilisation, commonly known as IVF.

Given the green light by the National Assembly, the bill must also get the go-ahead from the upper house, or Senate, before it can become law. It represents President Emmanuel Macron's biggest social reform since coming to power in 2017, but has drawn the ire of conservatives and even some in his own party who claim it would make children "fatherless".

Macron, who acknowledged last week the political risk of the legislation, is mindful of the backlash six years ago against gay marriage, legalised under his Socialist predecessor Francois Hollande.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : France
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019