Goa in news only for drugs, sex; trend dangerous: Sardesai

Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai on Friday expressed concern that the state was in the news only for things like "gambling, drugs and sex" and described the trend as "dangerous". He also slammed the BJP-led state government for the "decline" in tourism and called for a comprehensive tourism policy to incorporate the overall welfare of tourists, including their safety and the socio-economic progress of locals.

In a statement issued on the World Tourism Day, the former deputy chief minister of Goa said, "Today, Goa is in the news only for gambling, drugs and sex. People are openly advertising nude parties! This is a dangerous trend." Sardesai said the government should immediately reach out to all the stakeholders and chalk out a plan and invite fresh ideas and concepts from the people at large as the skill set required to face the future challenges was woefully lacking. "We are concerned over the archaic and obsolete thinking, consistent policy paralysis and shabby execution that plagues our tourism sector," he said.

According to Sardesai, due to the gross inefficiency and inadequacy, Goa's tourism was on a slippery slope and would soon reach a point of no return if immediate steps are not taken. In a tweet, he said, "Goa's steady decline from top 10 New Year #Vibrant Destinations at turn of Millennium to #Vibrating one today, laced with sex, drugs, gambling and now Nude Party is due to misplaced government priorities. A package of unique charm, heritage, culture & clean beaches-our #Goenkarponn (Goanness) is needed." "Hope #Goa's rulers realise that tourism is not about piecemeal shack policy or garbage policy but a comprehensive TOURISM POLICY that incorporates overall welfare of visitors like safety,socio-economic progress of locals, and with our most unique offering-#Goemkarponn-at its core," Sardesai said in another tweet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)