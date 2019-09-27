International Development News
Development News Edition
General alert sounded in HP after intelligence input of terrorist attack

PTI Shimla
Updated: 27-09-2019 19:57 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Police has sounded an alert following intelligence reports about a possible terror attack in the state after the recent abrogation of the special status of neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir.

Director General of Police (DGP) Sitaram Mardi told PTI that "a general and routine alert" has been sounded following intelligence inputs.

On the sideline of an apple festival, when asked about the security measures put in place in Himachal Pradesh after the Centre's move on Article 370, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told reporters that a "general alert" has been sounded in the state but there was nothing to worry about.

COUNTRY : India
